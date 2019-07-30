Catholic World News

Covington Catholic student’s defamation case against Washington Post is dismissed

July 30, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The student was first criticized, then praised by his bishop for his behavior at the March for Life. A judge ruled that the newspaper “couldn’t be sued for defamation simply if some of its reporting was inaccurate,” according to the report; “rather it had to both false and defamatory.”

