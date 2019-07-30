Catholic World News

Catholic charities tested by abuse scandals, border crisis

July 30, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Anybody who is working in Catholic organizations right now is being hit by the fallout from the abuse crisis,” the CEO of Catholic Charities USA said. “We have been faced with some of our significant donors saying, ‘No more money to Catholic Charities until the bishops straighten out this mess.’”

