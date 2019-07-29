Catholic World News
‘Europe is looking to Africa’ to address priest shortage, South African cardinal notes
July 29, 2019
CWN Editor's Note: “Many African countries are in a strong position to send missionaries abroad,” said Cardinal Wilfrid Fox Napier of Durban.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
