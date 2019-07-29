Catholic World News

Control of book publishing ‘a political obsession in China’

July 29, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Updated regulations list 65 kinds of content which are strictly prohibited or need prior approval, including eight related to ethnic and religious affairs,” according to the report.

