In Pakistan, Christian women face abduction, forced conversion to Islam

July 29, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In “recent months, dozens of women and underage girls have been kidnapped and forcibly converted to Islam, and the number is continuing to grow,” said Nasir Saeed, of the Centre for Legal Aid, Assistance and Settlement.

