Balance business interests and conservation, leading Vatican diplomat says at UN meeting on oceans

July 29, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “The planet, and within it the oceans, is a gift entrusted to us for our enjoyment and stewardship,” Archbishop Bernardito Auza, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations, said as the International Seabed Authority commemorated its 25th anniversary. “Because it is a trust, we relate to our oceans from the perspective of care and responsibility, and not from that of exploitation and mere use.”

