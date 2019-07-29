Catholic World News

Cuban Communist officials attend Cardinal Ortega’s funeral Mass

July 29, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s Secretary of State, sent a papal telegram of condolence (Spanish text, English Vatican News coverage) to Havana’s current archbishop. Cardinal Ortega died on July 26 at the age of 82.

