Former Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem rehabilitated by Synod

July 26, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Greek Orthodox Synod has lifted canonical sanctions against the ousted Patriarch of Jerusalem. The former Patriarch Ireneos, who was deposed in 2005 amid controversy over the sale of church property in Jerusalem, regains his status as bishop and “Patriarch Emeritus.” Patriarch Ireneos, who has been living as a monk since his removal, is reportedly in poor health.

