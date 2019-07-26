Catholic World News

Pope-emeritus Benedict visits Castel Gandolfo

July 26, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope-emeritus Benedict made a rare trip outside the Vatican on July 25, to visit the papal palace at Castel Gandolfo, where he said the Rosary while walking in the gardens. The former Pontiff had dinner with Bishop Raffaello Martinelli of Frascati before returning to his Vatican residence.

