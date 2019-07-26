Catholic World News

Colombia: Catholic baptismal certificate lists two mothers

July 26, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: A Catholic church in Colombia has issued a baptismal certificate to the child of a same-sex couple, listing the two women as mothers.

