Nigerian archbishop: Police bias leaves Christians highly vulnerable to attacks by Fulani herdsmen

July 26, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Predominantly Muslim Fulani militants have been attacking Christians in Nigeria’s Plateau State (map) and other states.

