Catholic World News

Survey finds widespread ignorance in US about aspects of Christianity, other religions

July 25, 2019

» Continue to this story on Pew Forum

CWN Editor's Note: According to the survey, 34% of Americans, and 50% of Catholics, know that the Catholic Church teaches “that during the Mass, the bread and wine used for Communion actually become the Body and Blood of Christ.” Only 50% of Americans, and 55% of Catholics, know that Jesus delivered the Sermon on the Mount. Overall, “evangelical Protestant get the most questions right about Christianity; Jews are most well-versed in world religions.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!