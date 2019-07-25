Catholic World News

Polish prelate criticizes attacks on gay pride parade, but LGBT supporters aren’t happy

July 25, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Acts of violence and scorn are incompatible with the attitude of a Christian and disciple of Christ,” said Archbishop Tadeusz Wojda of Bialystok. “At the same time, I encourage prayer and care for the family and its internal purity, so our families, strong in God, can offer an example of beautiful love in the pattern of the Holy Family.” In an earlier statement, the prelate observed that LGBT advocates have “insulted Christian values, profaned sacred symbols and uttered blasphemies against God.”

