Mexican bishops won’t distribute government morals guide

July 25, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Government concern with strengthening values in the family and ethics in the field of labor is, without doubt, positive,” the Archdiocese of Mexico City stated. “But the main task of all elected leaders is the establishment of an authentic and stable rule of law.”

