Catholic World News

Majority of members of French contemplative community have Down syndrome

July 25, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The mother superior of the Little Sisters Disciples of the Lamb discusses the charism of the institute and the challenges it faced in obtaining formal recognition from the Church’s hierarchy. “It was the support of Cardinal Honoré, who defended their case in Rome, which allowed this small community to be recognized.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!