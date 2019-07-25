Catholic World News

Leading Vatican diplomat warns against partial readings of Laudato si’

July 25, 2019

» Continue to this story on Holy See Mission

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis devoted his encyclical Laudato si’ to care for our common home. Archbishop Bernardito Auza, Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations, said that the Pope “mentions climate change in just three of the document’s 246 paragraphs,” instead emphasizing an “integral ecology”—“the interconnectedness between the environmental and human ecology.” In doing so, the Pope speaks out against human trafficking, abortion, experimentation on human embryos, and attempts to “cancel out human sexual difference through gender ideology.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!