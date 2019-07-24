Catholic World News

In Bangladesh, bishop decries killings caused by false abuse accusations

July 24, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “At least six people have been lynched and 25 others wounded in recent weeks as a result of fake news spreading via social media, especially in connection with child abuse,” according to the report.

