Catholic World News

Pre-trial victories come for David Daleiden as he faces criminal prosecution in California

July 24, 2019

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: In 2015, Daleiden’s undercover videos exposed the sale of fetal tissues and generated a surge of indignation against Planned Parenthood.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!