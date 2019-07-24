Catholic World News

In Florida, settlement reached in Christian school’s zoning fight

July 24, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Sarasota County required a church “to go through a $10,000 special exemption process, not required of numerous secular assemblies or institutions, and then denied the church’s zoning request,” according to Alliance Defending Freedom.

