In Pakistan, 70 people accused of blasphemy have been killed by mobs, says rights activist

July 24, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Christians in the Muslim nation “fear both the loss of their livelihood and displacement because the Pakistani law is vague on what constitutes an insult to Islam or Muhammad,” according to Peter Jacob, executive director of the Center for Social Justice based in Lahore.

