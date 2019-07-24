Catholic World News

African prelate celebrates Church’s ‘phenomenal and exponential growth’ there

July 24, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Charles Gabriel Palmer-Buckle of Cape Coast (Ghana), treasurer of SECAM (Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar), made his remarks at a meeting of Africa’s bishops. President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda, where the meeting is taking place, added, “I am very glad that spiritually Africa is doing much better than other continents. Other continents are in deep spiritual crisis.”

