Catholic World News

New Mexico bishop opts for regular Mass ad orientem

July 23, 2019

» Continue to this story on Diocese of Gallup

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop James Wall of Gallup, New Mexico, has announced that Mass will be celebrated ad orientem in the cathedral each week. The bishop explained the move by citing the recent letter in which Pope-emeritus Benedict called for greater reverence for the Eucharist.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!