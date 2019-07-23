Catholic World News

Pope Francis names new bishop for West Virginia diocese

July 23, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Baltimore Auxiliary Bishop Mark Brennan, 72, was ordained to the priesthood in 1976 and consecrated a bishop in 2017. On July 19, the Vatican announced disciplinary measures against retired Bishop Michael Bransfield, whose 13-year tenure (2005-18) in the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston was marked by sexual harassment and financial impropriety. For the past year, Archbishop William Lori of Baltimore has temporarily governed the diocese as its apostolic administrator.

