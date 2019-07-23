Catholic World News

Greek Orthodox archbishop meets with Trump, Pence at White House

July 23, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, the newly installed leader of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, said that “the president was very friendly and cordial. I thanked him for his support for the Christians all over the world and especially for his support for the Ecumenical Patriarchate.” The president expressed interest in meeting Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, who holds a primacy of honor in Eastern Orthodoxy and is planning a visit to the United States.

