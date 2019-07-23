Catholic World News

Young Christian boy beaten to death in Pakistan

July 23, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The 11-year-old “was violently beaten to death by his employer over a one euro debt owed by the child,” according to the Vatican newspaper (p. 9).

