Catholic World News

WV attorney general: Pope’s action against Bishop Bransfield ‘only 1 step’ toward full transparency

July 23, 2019

» Continue to this story on Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CWN Editor's Note: Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said that the Pope’s call for Bransfield to ‘make personal amends for some of the harm he caused’ is a first step, but it is just that—only one step—since the public cannot know the full extent of harm caused by Bransfield’s actions until the diocese fully complies with our subpoena and releases the full Bransfield report ... None of the allegations of financial improprieties and sexual abuse may have been revealed if not for our investigation.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!