Spanish Cardinal Estepa, who helped edit Catechism, dies at 93

July 23, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis offered condolences upon the death of Cardinal José Manuel Estepa Llaurens, who served as auxiliary bishop of Madrid (1972-83) and military archbishop (1983-2003). There are now 218 members of the College of Cardinals, 120 of whom are eligible to take part in a papal election.

