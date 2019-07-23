Catholic World News

Matteo Bruni, new Holy See Press Office Director, issues statement on 1st day in role

July 23, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Bruni takes the place of Alessandro Gisotti, who had been the interim director. Previous directors in recent decades include Joaquin Navarro-Valls (1984-2006), Father Federico Lombardi, SJ (2006-16), and Greg Burke (2016-18).

