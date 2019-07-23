Catholic World News

Iraq: 2 years after liberation of Mosul, many Christians are still afraid to return

July 23, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: When the US invaded Iraq in 2003, there were 35,000 Christians in the northern Iraqi city; in 2014, as ISIS seized control, there were 15,000. The sole priest in the city says that only 30 or 40 Christians have returned.

