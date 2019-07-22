Catholic World News

Vatican real-estate agency held hundreds of millions in offshore accounts?

July 22, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In a summary of lingering questions about financial transactions by Administration of the Patrimony of the Holy See (APSA), the agency that manages the Vatican’s real-estate holdings, Edward Pentin of the National Catholic Register reveals that Cardinal George Pell tried but failed “a hub of corruption within APSA,” but was thwarted in his bid to obtain information offshore accounts that might have held as much as $100 million in undisclosed funds.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

