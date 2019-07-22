Catholic World News

British bishop weighs in as Tafida Raqeeb faces prospect of death by starvation, dehydration

July 22, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Doctors at the Royal London Hospital informed the five-year-old girl’s parents that it is in the child’s “best interests” to withdraw artificial nutrition and hydration; the parents want her to be treated in Italy. “Those of us not in possession of all the relevant information might best be reserved in our judgement,” said Bishop John Sherrington, lead bishop for life issues for the bishops’ conference. “I trust that the doctors from the Gaslini Children’s Hospital in Genoa will be given time and opportunity to come to a well-informed view and to share their prognosis with their colleagues here in London.”

