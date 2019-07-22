Catholic World News

Philippine police file sedition charges against 4 bishops who criticized nation’s president

July 22, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Police also filed sedition charges against four senators and the nation’s vice president. Archbishop Romulo Valles, president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines, described the charges as “distressing” and “beyond belief.”

