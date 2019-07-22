Catholic World News

Priests from Kerala call off protest against cardinal following talks with bishops

July 22, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: A majority of local priests in the southwestern Indian state of Kerala (map) oppose the Pope’s decision to restore Cardinal George Alencherry, the head of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church, to his full authority as leader of the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese. The prelate had been under investigation for a financial scandal.

