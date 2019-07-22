Catholic World News

Orlandi case: New probe begins into ossuaries inside Vatican City

July 22, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Emanuela Orlandi, 15, disappeared in 1983; she was a citizen of Vatican City State. On July 11, investigators who excavated two tombs in the Teutonic Cemetery, inside the Vatican, found no human remains.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!