British Parliament votes to legalize abortion, same-sex marriage in Northern Ireland

July 19, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of Ireland have voiced their regret at the move by the British parliament to legalize abortion and same-sex marriage in Northern Ireland. The measures were attached to an “executive formation” bill designed to maintain the normal operations of government in Northern Ireland, where the region’s own assembly has been suspended because of a dispute between the major parties. The legislation would take effect in October unless the Northern Ireland Assembly resumes its functions.

