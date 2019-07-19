Catholic World News

As foreign ministers discuss religious freedom, some nations express concern about China, Iran, Myanmar

July 19, 2019

» Continue to this story on US Department of State

CWN Editor's Note: The US State Department’s 2nd Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom has brought together 1,000 foreign ministers, religious leaders, and other participants from 115 nations.

