Minnesota diocese avoids bankruptcy, reaches $5M settlement with 15 abuse survivors

July 19, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Because of this settlement, the Diocese of Crookston can avoid filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection,” Bishop Michael Hoeppner of Crookston wrote in a letter to the faithful after he apologized to victims. “All other dioceses in Minnesota have filed or announced their intent to file for financial reorganization. We will not have to lay off staff. We can joyfully and steadfastly continue our mission of bringing the Good News of Jesus Christ to this time and place.”

