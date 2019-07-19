Catholic World News

Immigration stranglehold causing inhumane consequences, Pennsylvania bishop says

July 19, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “I sometimes wonder what the Diocese of Greensburg would look like today if the doors had been locked to impoverished and persecuted immigrants who came to the United States at the turn of the 20th century looking for safety and a better way of life,” Bishop Ed Malesic wrote. “I cannot tell you how critical this issue is for me as a follower of Jesus Christ, and for many others like me. I believe the Lord will judge us at the end of our days on the basis of how we treated our brothers and sisters during our time on earth.”

