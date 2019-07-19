Catholic World News

7 bishops lend support as 70 Catholics arrested protesting detention of migrant children

July 19, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Seven bishops issued statements praising the Catholic Day of Action for Immigrant Children, during which priests, religious sisters, and lay advocates were arrested in the US Capitol and charged with obstructing a public place.

