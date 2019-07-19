Catholic World News
Congolese Church leaders urge international help to contain Ebola
July 19, 2019
» Continue to this story on CNS
CWN Editor's Note: On July 17, the World Health Organization declared the Ebola outbreak a “public health emergency of international concern.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!