Catholic World News

Vatican distances itself from nuncio’s comments opposing Franco exhumation

July 19, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: During his last days as apostolic nuncio to Spain, Archbishop Renzo Fratini, 75, criticized the Spanish government’s decision to exhume the body of Francisco Franco (Encyclopedia Britannica article) from the Valle de los Caídos (Valley of the Fallen), the basilica, Benedictine monastery, and war memorial where his tomb is located. Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican Secretary of State, said the decision is an internal Spanish matter, and added that the Benedictine community, which also opposes exhumation, “has been reminded—and will continued to be reminded—of its civil duty to observe fully the order and to respect civil Authorities.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!