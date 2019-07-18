Catholic World News

New director for Vatican press office

July 18, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has appointed a British-born journalist, Matteo Bruni, as the new director of the Vatican press office. A graduate of La Sapienza University in Rome, Bruni has been coordinating media for the Pope’s international trips. He replaces Alessandro Gisotti, who had been the interim director, and will now work as one of two new deputy directors assisting Andrea Tornielli, the Dicastery for Communication’s editorial director. In a statement, Gisotti reflected on his work during the “exceptional and unprecedented moment for the Holy See Press Office, given the sudden resignations of the Director and Vice Director.”

