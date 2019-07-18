Catholic World News

US withholds funding from UN population fund for 3rd year

July 18, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In 2017, Cardinal Timothy Dolan applauded the Trump administration for withdrawing funding from the UNFPA’s coercive abortion and sterilization program.

