Priest pleads for end to international silence on Eritrea

July 18, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The East African nation of 6 million (map) has been a repressive one-party state since it gained independence in 1993. Although Catholics have freedom of worship, the government shut down Catholic newspapers in 2001 and Catholic hospitals earlier this summer.

