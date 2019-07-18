Catholic World News

Vatican doubles green effort with waste recycling

July 18, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The head of the garden and cleaning services of the Governorate of Vatican City State also said that the Vatican is ending the sale of disposable plastic.

