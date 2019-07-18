Catholic World News

Solidarity and good will needed to fight rising world hunger, Vatican diplomat says

July 18, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Msgr. Fernando Chica Arellano, the Holy See’s Permanent Observer to the UN food and agriculture organizations in Rome, commented on a newly released report, The State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World 2019.

