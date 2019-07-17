Catholic World News

Notre Dame was close to collapse, New York Times reports

July 17, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: An exclusive report in the New York Times reveals that the basilica of Notre Dame in Paris was close to collapse during a fire in April. The Times shows, in an interactive report, how the main structure was spared from complete disaster by the timely work of firefighters—who took unusual risks to save the treasured church.

