Planned Parenthood ousts president in policy dispute

July 17, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Leana Wen has been removed from her post as president of the Planned Parenthood Federation after just eight months. The board of Planned Parenthood did not explain the move, but informed sources said that Wen had declined to promote “transgender” rights to abortion. In her own statement the ousted president, a physician, said that she had hoped the organization would promote a broad range of health services, but the board decided “to double down on abortion rights advocacy.” [Note: the Washington Post coverage provides a highly skewed account of Planned Parenthood involvement in the sale of fetal body parts.]

