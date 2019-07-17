Catholic World News

Regional bishops call for protection of Congo River basin, tropical forest

July 17, 2019

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: “The major challenge is how to safeguard this strategic reserve for humanity — this lung in the heart of Africa—given the demographic pressure facing our countries,” said Bishop Donatien Bafuidinsoni Maloko-Mana, SJ, of Inongo, Democratic Republic of the Congo. The Congo basin (map) is the world’s second largest, after the Amazon.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!