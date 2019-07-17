Catholic World News

When Islamic State came, the monks had just finished hiding the manuscripts

July 17, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Syriac Catholic Mar Behnam Monastery in Khidr, Iraq, was desecrated in 2015. It is currently being restored.

